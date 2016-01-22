Iconic Brand, Scully Signal, Announces Revitalized Corporate Identity and New Website

Wilmington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Scully Signal Company is the original inventor and world leader in fail-safe overfill prevention and fluid handling systems. Scully serves a wide array of industries such as petroleum, aviation, chemical, railroad, fuel oil, military, and transportation operations. For eighty years, the Scully name has been synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality. This reputation has been nurtured and carried on by the Scully family since Francis P. Scully founded the company in 1936 with the invention of the Ventalarm Signal®, an ingenious device designed to prevent spillage when filling residential oil tanks. In 2014, the company embarked on a year-long journey to revitalize its corporate identity. The first phase of the exercise resulted in a new logo, positioning statement and supporting messaging. The second phase included the recent launch of the new website at www.scully.com.This brand initiative was created in collaboration with Boston-based B2B marketing agency, Grant Marketing.



It began with a quest to rediscover the long-standing family legacy, reconnect the past with the future, and reengage with customers, partners, and employees amidst an evolving industry landscape. Today's announcement unveils the new Scully Signal logo and website. Graphically, the logo features the Dynacheck® self-checking circuitry checkmark symbol inside of a shield to represent the hallmark bullet-proof safety Scully electronic spill prevention systems. The logo's color scheme is a combination of darker and lighter shades of green, which not only honors Scully Signal's historic logo, but also underscores its commitment to protecting people and the environment.



Scully Signal's new brand positioning statement is derived from feedback received during customer as well as internal stakeholder interviews. The tagline, "Controlling Fills & Eliminating Spills," emphasizes the company's role in setting standards for safe, efficient, and reliable transportation, storage, and handling of valuable liquid resources. The new website, with its clean, easy-to-navigate design, launched in December.



Katrina Scully Ohl, Executive Vice President of Scully Signal Company, said, "We have great momentum as we bring to life, both verbally and visually, our new identity. As we move forward, we look back at our strong legacy and use our experience to guide us as we continue to modernize the company and pioneer the industry. Throughout the brand revitalization process, we've been driven by a deeper purpose, which is to continue to provide the safest, most reliable products and services while simplifying our customers' experience across all the touch-points."



For more information on Scully Signal Company and its services and systems, visit: www.scully.com.



About Scully Signal Company

The pioneer in dynamic, fail-safe fluid detection and handling systems, Scully Signal sets the industry standard. Its innovative self-checking technology provides for the safe, efficient and reliable transportation, storage, and handling of valuable liquid resources. Engineered and manufactured in the U.S.A., Scully's built-to-last monitoring and communications solutions offer unparalleled quality and reliability, backed by superior technical support. Dedicated to protecting people and the environment, Scully's services and systems help to prevent spills and explosions and ensure ecologically sound, profitable operations.