Iconic Gaming Website Developer Brings Teleteria Into Its 22nd Successful Year

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --Having created an unmatched niche in the online betting industry for turnkey website development, Teleteria celebrates its 21-year milestone. Founded by industry guru, Jay Servidio the impressive platform remains the longest-running gaming website development company that refuses to be a middle man. Designed to allow their clients to make astounding profits via a home-based business with direct billing, Teleteria sets a new standard. Virtually unheard of in this space, Servidio has long since recognized the benefits of high-impact design, no profit sharing, and built-in online recognition for entrepreneurs in search of a wellspring of cash.



Tapping into the $600 billion spent annually on gambling in the U.S., Servidio shares his wealth of industry knowledge with Teleteria clients. Solidifying the idea that home-based entrepreneurs can be up and running with an enviable global sports betting online business within days, he is a purveyor of options. Teleteria websites carry with them a direct agreement with a European-based casino operator. This allows the Teleteria casino or sports betting platform to generate direct sales for its owner. As Teleteria reviews state, profits are quick, client support is optimal and the proof is hard to miss.



A powerhouse in business, the online gambling industry expert is also a powerhouse in sport. A Sensei trained in Japanese karate Servidio, has a karate school and three full-contact bare knuckle karate championships to his credit. Servidio said of the opportunity, "Our clients are seeing their initial investment back in their pocket within 30 days in addition to several thousands of dollars shear profit. It's not uncommon for them to purchase multiple websites and utilize our internal resources to become successful in a relatively quick time. We're very proud of that at Teleteria."



About Teleteria

Teleteria was founded by Jay Servidio in 1994 and is based in New York, New York. The company provides the marketplace with website solutions for the gaming industry. Client-centric, Teleteria has a monthly subscription structure for custom casino and sports betting website packages.



