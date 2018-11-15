Iconic Paws Natural Products Supports Pet Cancer Awareness Month with Paint It Forward Fundraiser

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2018 --With their sights set on making a difference in the lives of animals, Iconic Paws Natural Products announces a fundraising event. The event will benefit the FETCH A Cure Foundation; a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization that works with pet owners and the veterinary community to further pet cancer awareness, education, and treatment. Held at Alexandria's own Wine & Design on December 2nd from 4 to 6 pm, seating is limited. Reservations should be made quickly at http://www.wineanddesign.com/alexandria using the event code link 1202. All art supplies and wine are included in the $45 per person fee. Better yet, 25% of all proceeds will go directly to FETCH A Cure to improve the quality of life for pets.



"November is Pet Cancer Awareness Month and we want to bring that home to our community so, we're painting it forward. Join us and have terrific fun while you do some good for pets at the same time. It's entertainment for you and funding for our four-legged friends," said Immacula, the owner of Iconic Paws Natural Products.



Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/903225553220899/.



For more information about FETCH A Cure visit https://fetchacure.org/.



Event Location Information:

Wine & Design

1506 Belle View Blvd.

Alexandria, VA 22307



