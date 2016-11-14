iCoolPack Keeps the Wearer Cool While on the Go

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2016 --iCoolPack is an innovative new backpack with an integrated fan system that is designed to keep the wearer cool during the hot summer months. Three fans, powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack, provide cooling down the wearer's spine, and strategically placed vents along the sides allow for optimal airflow across the entire back.



This backpack is the ideal solution for students or travelers who wish to stay connected at all times. The backpack incorporates three USB charging ports, allowing the user to keep their phone, tablet and laptop charged throughout the day. Surge protectors are incorporated into the pack to protect devices from power fluctuations.



The fans and charging ports are all controlled using the backpack's mobile app. Users can turn the fans on and off individually to optimize cooling and maximize battery life. The charging ports are set to stop charging once a device reaches full power to prevent over-charging of the device and battery drain on the pack. The app can even alert the user if they stray too far from the backpack so that they don't accidentally leave it behind.



The interior storage space of the backpack is intelligently designed as well, including laptop and tablet sleeves in the main pouch. There is also a dedicated smartphone pocket on the side of the pack and a convenient credit card and ID pocket on the shoulder strap, allowing for easy access to these important items without needing to remove the backpack. The exterior of the pack is made from high-quality rainproof fabric to keep the electronic devices inside safe from water damage.



To help bring the product to market, iCoolPack has launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise additional money. The funds raised will go towards finalizing the product design and completing testing. It will also go towards the first rounds of production. The campaign has a funding goal of $800,000 HKD, of which it has received over $24,000 HKD thus far. The campaign must generate the full amount requested by December 15, 2016 in order to receive funding.



Starting at pledges of $1,299 HKD or more, backers will receive an iCoolPack at a discounted rate. When the product is released to the market, it is expected to retail for $2,229 HKD. iCoolPack aims to begin shipping products in June 2017.