ICS Cremation & Funeral Home Partners with BizIQ

In its new relationship with BizIQ, ICS Cremation & Funeral Home seeks to enhance its digital presence while growing its customer base throughout Florida. BizIQ uses a marketing strategy heavily focused on search engine optimization, which helps customers better find companies like ICS while performing local business searches on Google. BizIQ also developed a brand new website for the funeral home, as well as a new marketing campaign. This campaign features a pair of blog posts every month, as well as other initiatives to help improve communication between the funeral home and potential customers.



The new ICS Cremation & Funeral Home website places an emphasis on timely, informative content related to its services. All content that appears on the website has been professionally written by skilled copywriters. The site also features a number of channels through which potential customers can contact ICS to learn more about cremation and funeral services in Lake City, FL.



"For more than 16 years, we have been providing south Georgia and north Florida with the best cremation and funeral services available," said Craig Williams, owner of ICS Cremation & Funeral Home. "As the years have gone on, it's become clearer that we need to take our digital marketing more seriously to keep up in today's climate. Thanks to BizIQ's help, we are going to be able to reach out to more people than ever before through our new website and marketing campaign."



