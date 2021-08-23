Idaho-Based Technology Company Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 6th Year in a Row

Meridian, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2021 --Inc. magazine today revealed that, for the 6th year in a row, In Time Tec has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"Being on this list for the 6th year in a row as one of the fastest-growing private companies in American is a testament to our team's dedication and our clients' belief in our resolve to Creating Abundance," says In Time Tec CEO Jeet Kumar. "I see every day the commitment and leadership from every single one of our employees to grow the company and do so by living our values."



Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.



"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."



About In Time Tec

In Time Tec is a global software solutions company based in Meridian, Idaho, that is dedicated to creating abundance. In Time Tec partners closely with our clients to explore, define, and exceed needs and expectations. They are committed to creating a future built on the values of trust, transparency, integrity, and leadership.