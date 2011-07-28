Residents Benefit from Idaho Consumer Resource Section on CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2011 --CashAdvance.com is proud to announce its Idaho Consumer Resource section, a comprehensive look at payday lending regulation and reform within the state of Idaho. Idaho residents are encouraged to browse through the Idaho Consumer Resource section to find the most comprehensive and up-to-date information regarding the payday loan industry within their state. State law and regulations that are specific to the state of Idaho are discussed at length. Regulations concerning cash advances can vary between different states and are subject to change, so consumers can rest assured that CashAdvance.com has the most current information that pertains to their state of residence.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Idaho Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Idaho, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Consumers who are interested in learning more about an Idaho cash advance can discover a wealth of information at the Idaho Consumer Resource section. Specific state regulations are addressed, such as collection fees, penalties, and maximum loan amounts. Consumers can also learn more about the payday loan process when looking to initiate a cash advance, including what is required from a borrower to apply.



Borrowers can also rest assured that CashAdvance.com is working to protect their individual rights as a consumer by providing a Consumer Protection page, complete with a listing of local state regulatory agencies dedicated to consumer rights and to which consumers can report predatory lending practices. CashAdvance.com works to serve as a liaison between consumers and credible lenders within the state of Idaho, while also providing sound economic advice regarding cash advance alternatives.



CashAdvance.com has been the most established and trusted name in the cash advance industry since 1997, connecting over a million consumers with payday loans from the nation’s largest network of online lenders. CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.