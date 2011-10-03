Residents Benefit from Idaho Consumer Resource Section on CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2011 --CashAdvance.com introduces its Idaho Consumer Resource Center for consumers who want to learn and understand their state’s laws and regulations regarding the cash advance process and requirements. In the past, consumers have expressed their confusion by not knowing which cash advance laws pertain to their state since these laws change across state lines. CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have gathered information for Idaho residents who now only have to look in one place. This information is kept up-to-date so consumers do not make a decision to get a cash advance based on outdated laws and regulations.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Idaho Consumer Resource provides access to the Idaho Laws & Regulations page for consumers to browse. Within this page, consumers can learn about the most recent details and essential points of a payday loan, such as maximum loan amounts, term limits, and maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees. Additional information available on this page includes the length of a cool-off period between loans, payment plans, and the number of simultaneous outstanding loans.



The goal of the Idaho Consumer Resource Center is to give consumers a chance to become educated on current laws and regulations regarding the cash advance process and requirements so that they may make informed decisions about getting an Idaho cash advance. The Laws & Regulations page is frequently updated so consumers can continually check to see what changes have been made regarding cash advance loans in their state. Also, consumers can look at the summary of requirements a loan must follow in order to be legal in Idaho.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Idaho Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Idaho, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."