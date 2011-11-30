CashAdvance.com Launches a Payday Loan Resource Page for Idaho Residents

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2011 --Payday loans is a popular method for meeting the financial needs of consumers today. Those living in Idaho can now look through the consumer resource section that is tailored towards the state of Idaho. A lot of consumers are unaware that each state carries its own set of rules pertaining to cash advances.



Throughout Idaho, there are instituted agencies that are available to help consumers and protect them from scamming criminals that represent these types of loans. To help with the process of educating consumers, the Idaho consumer resource page is available at CashAdvance.com's Consumer Resource center.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



With the new Idaho Consumer Protection page, individuals looking to borrow an Idaho cash advance can do so with more knowledge about the process. This should help to eliminate the amount of people getting scammed. Consumers will be able to find various agencies throughout Idaho, along with their contact information. Consumers are encouraged to read through the consumer resource page and contact an agency for additional information if needed.



Idaho residents can contact the consumer protection agencies listed on CashAdvance.com’s Idaho Consumer Protection page to determine whether a lender is licensed by the state. This will better protect Idaho consumers from fraudulent loans. Consumers who have further questions should contact state personnel listed on the Idaho consumer resource page.



As said by CashAdvance.com’s leading financial news expert, Adam Hilliard, "Our Idaho Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Idaho, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."