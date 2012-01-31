CashAdvance.com Introduces New Loan Process Page for Idaho

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2012 --CashAdvance.com announces the rollout of its improved consumer lending site, featuring a special Loan Process page built specifically for Idaho consumers. The new page clearly spells out the benefits of a payday loan, namely: no credit check or fee to apply, along with the ability to get cash direct-deposited into the borrower’s bank account within 24 hours.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “Idaho's Consumer Resource page offers a wealth of information arming Idaho consumers with the resources to actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Idaho Loan Process page is a one-stop resource for consumers to learn about the payday loan process in their state, including links to state consumer-protection agencies and other relevant information to protect borrowers from fraudulent lending scams.



Idaho residents enjoy some of the most unrestricted lending laws in the nation when it comes to payday loans. The state has given payday lenders and borrowers alike the freedom to negotiate their payday loan agreements together. Basic requirements include:



• Have a valid bank account in your name.

• Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

• Be at least 18 years of age or older.

• Provide an e-mail address and phone number.

• Provide proof of income, such as a recent paystub.



The Idaho Loan Process page is designed to make applying for a payday loan as seamless as possible. CashAdvance.com is not a lender; rather, the site acts as an online application portal connecting prospective borrowers with the company’s extensive network of payday lenders.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Idaho Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Idaho, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."