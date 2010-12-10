Idaho Consumers at the Mercy of Payday Lenders

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2010 -- Payday loan consumers in Idaho can now find out specific information on the cash advance payday loan industry at a special page on CashAdvance.com. CashAdvance.com/Idaho now provides information on the laws that are specific to cash advances in Idaho.



Understanding the laws that apply to the cash advance industry in Idaho will help an individual avoid any potential pitfalls. Some of the rules that govern payday loans in Idaho are as follows:



• Loan APR’s are not governed and lenders can often charge rates as high as 1000% APR or more

• Maximum loan principal of $1000

• Loans are limited to three renewals and loans must be paid off in full if over $1,000 in principal total



Cash advances in Idaho have very few regulations, and do not protect consumers from predatory lenders. Although there are only three renewals left, and loans must be paid off in full at $1,000, lenders can ensure that the loan principal never gets to $1,000 even at the third renewal. This would ensure that the borrower continues to pay fees and interest.



In addition Idaho cash advances are protected by laws that limit loan amounts, loan periods, fees, and loan extensions.



