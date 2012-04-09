HARP Mortgage Applications in Idaho Surge As HARP 2.0 "Goes Live"

Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2012 --HARP 2.0 mortgage applications have spiked this week. If you're planning to take advantage of the government's new program for underwater homeowners, act fast. As applications increase, mortgage rates are expected to follow suit.



HARP : Underwater Homeowner Loan Program



The Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) is a government-backed loan program for underwater homeowners, widely available from today's largest and smallest banks.



This week, HARP was re-released with new, looser mortgage guidelines. The new release -- dubbed HARP 2.0 -- is expected to give millions of homeowners access to today's mortgage rates, regardless of their respective loan size or home value.



Get a Mortgage Rate on Today's HARP 2.0 Program

If you're among the many U.S. homeowners underwater on your home loan and looking to use HARP 2.0, get started with a rate quote. HARP can lower your mortgage rate and your monthly housing payment.



Call 208.573.6364 or visit http://boisemortgageexperts.com to see if you qualify for this new program.