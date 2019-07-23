Roma, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --There's a great demand for eco-friendly products of all kinds, especially when it comes to things that are used on a daily basis. This definitely puts ice coolers on the list but the options on the market have been non-existent. Idea3Di changed all of that with the very popular first version of the Geizeer released in 2016, shaking up the market for the better. Now the company has announced they have had their expert team make improvements, putting all of their research and development team skills to work ending up with a new and improved Geizeer. Now the company has announced a Kickstarter campaign to bring the new Italian-crafted, Eco-Friendly Ice Cooler and Perfume Diffuser to market, raising the bar even higher. The enthusiasm surrounding the potential new release is high and rising.



"We knew Geizeer was awesome already but since the first model we were able to come up with improvements and we know this version is going to be even more popular than the first which exceeded all of our expectations," commented a spokesperson from idea3Di. "Support our Kickstarter and let Geizeer bring the next-level of eco-friendly luxury to your home and/or office."



According to the company, Geizeer is cube-shaped and has a custom ice pack that allows it to put out its cool air. It is charged by USB and has special safety features making it perfect for those with pets or children. The air is projected out in a 360-degree radius.



Its body is attractive wood and comes complete with an air freshener, three ice packs, a micro-USB to USB cable and a black insulated mat for it to rest on.



To learn more and to support the campaign visit https://bit.ly/2LUMZaE, the official website at www.geizeer.com and across social media @geizeer.



Contact Information

info@idea3di.com

Kickstarter: https://bit.ly/2LUMZaE

Facebook: https://it-it.facebook.com/idea3Di/

instagram: https://www.instagram.com/idea3di/

http://www.idea3di.com