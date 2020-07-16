Rome, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2020 --A truly unique object has landed on Kickstarter, the iUVi revolutionary multifunctional water bottle from the enfant terrible of Idea3Di. They have launched today their third crowdfunding campaign after their two previous campaigns during which they have raised over $800,000 and have shipped more than 7,000 units.



At first glance, iUVi might seem like an ordinary water bottle, suitable at most for a simple outing or for an ordinary day at the office. However, iUVi is much more than a simple water bottle. It can be transformed into a flashlight if a light is needed. It has a power bank if electronic devices are low on power, and a UVC ray sterilizer will purify the water in if germs and bacteria are present.



Due to the innovative technology line-tuned by the guys from Idea3Di, iUVi presents itself as a unique object, able to meet quickly and intuitively the needs that life imposes during a trip as well as at work. All this in a unique, impressive water bottle.



The various functions of iUVi are suitable for every situation - in the middle of nature or through the busy streets of the city. They are designed specifically for making this water bottle a must-have object for everyday life, especially far from home.



Traveling at night and in need of light? Don't panic. iUVi, due to its powerful LED, in a few seconds, can become a formidable flashlight, visible from many meters. Is drinking water unhealthy? The water bottle, through the integrated UVC LED, can neutralize 99,99% of bacteria and germs after only 60 seconds, purifying the contents of the bottle. This function is also useful to purify the inside of the bottle itself, often subject to a bad smell and contamination.



It a smartphone is dead and there is no opportunity to charge it, there's no need to worry. iiUVi's cap is equipped with two waterproof state-of-the-art USB ports. One will charge the internal battery, the other one is for external devices such as smartphones, GoPro, iPad, etc. A mixture of technology designed to be a precious ally in the most varied conditions and at any time of the day, a perfect product to make daily actions easier, and at the same time, to deal in the best way with the most adventurous travel.



"The idea of iUVi came out in a very natural way," says Damiano Iannini, maker at Idea3Di. "We often travel for work so we know well the needs of those who have to move frequently. How many times have we been in that situation where our phone was dead right at the moment when we needed it? Or, how many times did we need a light source in the dark? It was to answer these needs that we wanted to design something useful for travelers like us, who are often far from home and don't always have on hand what they need. We wanted to start with a substance that everyone needs, water. From here, the idea to develop a multifunctional water bottle, able to give support in situations and different scenarios came to us. A way to simplify the life of those who are often moving, through the streets of the city, just like in adventurous travel."



The technology is not hard to use because the operation of iUVi is very easy and fast. The heart of this revolutionary object is in the smart cap. There are no buttons because users just have to touch a sensor with their finger that is placed on the top. This gives access to the different functions of the water bottle, passing from one to each other in a few seconds. For any touch, four lights will optically indicate which function of the water bottle is on at that moment: flashlight, power bank, sterilizer, or battery monitoring.



In addition, a second modular cap is in the design pipeline. It will be a drinking cap equipped with quick hitches to alternate a camel back to the simple drinking valve. Designed for those who practice sport at all levels, the production of this is tied to reaching a stretch goal of $340,000. In short, even more technology would be in a single cap.



"During all the project development, the concept of 'travel' was central," explains Ferdinando Petrella, one of the creators of iUVi. "A bit because, being born in the mountains, we have a great love for nature, and a bit because we well know that today travel is indispensable. So, we have decided to build iUVì tailor-made for those who must move often, to live a dynamic life, to venture around the world. The idea at the base of our project is that to travel light and safe is the best way to thoroughly enjoy the travel, both outstanding and ordinary."



iUVi is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter at the cost of $61.



For more information visit http://www.idea3Di.com and to support the campaign visit http://kck.st/3gdK1Ke.



Contact :

Ferdinando Petrella Deci

Co-founder

+39 3278969856

info@idea3di.com



Kickstarter: http://kck.st/3gdK1Ke



Site: http://www.idea3Di.com



Social : @idea3Di #iUVi #idea3Di