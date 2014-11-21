Ideal Distributing Launches Website Featuring Quality New, Reissue, and out of Production Model Kits

Golden Valley, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2014 --Steve Robertson is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.StevesPlasticModelsAndMore.com. The website features a wide assortment of model kits and accessories including out of production kits, reissue and vintage kits, military vehicle kits, classic car and truck model kits, and the tools and accessories needed to build model kits. Steve was inspired to start his website by his own interest in models. He knows a lot about them and has built many models in the past. He wanted to provide customers with a place where they could get all different types of models at low prices.



There are many high quality model kits and accessories featured within the merchandise of StevesPlasticModelsAndMore.com. The website offers products including out of production plastic model kits, military ship models, model car and truck kits, model aircraft kits, reissued plastic model kits, and much more. In the future, Steve plans to constantly be adding new items. He will always look for older items and kits that are out of production to add to the wide selection of kits on his site. By continuing to change the products available on his site, he hopes to keep his website interesting and encourage customers to come back to look for more models that they want to build.



Providing great customer service and cheap shipping is very important to Steve regarding StevesPlasticModelsAndMore.com. He plans to not only provide customers with the best products that he can find, but also to respond quickly to any customer questions or concerns. To make it easy for anyone to afford one of these fantastic models, he offers low cost speedy shipping to make sure that customers can buy the models they want without spending a lot more to have them arrive at their door.



In addition to the main website, Steve is also launching a blog located at http://www.AllAboutModelKitsNews.com. The blog will cover information related to models and model kits. Steve will be talking about the kits that are available in his store, building models, and other information that relates to models. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they need to make informed purchasing decisions.



About StevesPlasticModelsAndMore.com

StevesPlasticModelsAndMore.com, a division of Ideal Distributing, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Steve Robertson.



