iDeal IT Trends LLC Partners with BizIQ

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2019 --iDeal IT Trends LLC, a company offering computer repair and data backup service in Houston, TX, among other IT services, announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small businesses throughout North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide iDeal IT Trends LLC with a variety of new ways to connect with audiences in its area. BizIQ employs intensive search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can help prospective clients find a reliable source for laptop repair in Houston, TX. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for iDeal IT Trends LLC offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like hardware upgrades in Houston, TX. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the firm to learn more about its various IT services.



"We're pleased to be taking this big new step forward with our digital marketing, and to be collaborating with a company that has produced results for numerous clients across North America," said Brandon Thomas of iDeal IT Trends LLC. "We're looking forward to being able to communicate and connect with more potential customers than ever before."



About iDeal IT Trends LLC

Founded in 2015, iDeal IT Trends LLC is a locally owned and operated IT company that provides a variety of high-quality IT services, including data backup, computer repair, hardware upgrades and more. For more information, visit https://idealittrends.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.