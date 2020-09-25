Ideanomics Hires Dr. Liqing Hu A Fuel Cell Expert for Its EV Truck Division

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2020 --Ideanomics Inc. announced the hire of Dr. Liqing Hu as Chief Scientist for Medici Motors Works. Dr. Hu will be based in China.



Dr. Liqing Hu will serve as Chief Scientist of the Medici Research Institute and lead the research team.



Dr. Hu brings to Medici extensive experience in developing and applying fuel cell technology in industrial settings.



Medici Research Institute will research and design fuel cell technology to power the next generation of clean energy vehicles for the commercial sector.



Dr. Liqing Hu is a celebrated innovator and pioneer in the field of hydrogen energy in China. He completed his post-doctoral research in China, then worked for Ballard Systems in Canada before returning to China.



"We are very excited to announce the hire of a distinguished executive to lead Medici Motor Works research and development institute," said Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor. "As well as bringing us access to fuel cell technology, the establishment of the Medici Research Institute will ensure that Medici Motor Works stays at the forefront of hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicle innovation."



Chief Scientist, Dr. Liqing Hu, will lead the Medici Research Institute and manage a fuel cell research and development team. Dr Hu and his staff have previously designed and developed fuel cells for more than 30 national major projects in China.



The Research Institute will mainly focus on the core components of fuel cell membrane electrodes, bipolar plates, stacks, hydrogen supply systems, heat dissipation systems, fuel cell engines, and vehicle layout design and integration – all with independent intellectual property rights. The products range from several hundred watts to 120 kilowatts and will be applied vehicles and vehicular products under various scenarios such as ships, backup power sources, and combined heat and power supply.



About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company that facilitates the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and supports next-generation financial services and fintech products. Our electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions; we refer to this business model as sales to financing to charging (S2F2C). Ideanomics Capital provides fintech services that include intelligent and innovative solutions powered by AI and blockchain. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with more efficient solutions for a greener economy.



The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.



