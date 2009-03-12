Identity Force Launches Identity Theft Daily News Blog and News Portal

Framingham, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2009 -- Identity Force announced today that it has launched Identity Theft Daily News(TM). The site (http://www.idtheftdailynews.com) is both a blog and a news portal that delivers breaking news on identity theft, data breaches and legal compliance to businesses, consumers and government agencies.



In addition to updates posted by Identity Force, the blog collects up-to-the-minute news from over 100 sources across North America. The site automatically presents the information in an organized, meaningful way to help users quickly find information of most importance to them.



“We truly believe that knowledge is power, especially in the ongoing battle to stop identity theft, prevent data breaches, and comply with federal and state laws,” said Steven Bearak, CEO of Identity Force. “Identity Theft Daily News is just one of the ways we are working to keep our members and the public fully informed.”



Unlike other identity theft blogs, Identity Theft Daily News is designed to meet information needs across the spectrum of businesses, consumers and government agencies.



Community Focus:

Visitors to the site are able, in just one click, to identify and read articles relevant to the communities they belong to: Corporate, Consumer, Government, Health Care, and Higher Education.



Issue Focus:

Users can also instantly organize news based on their primary interests: Compliance, Data Breach, ID Theft Prevention, Medical Identity Theft, Latest Data Breaches and Reports.



Users may visit the blog at any time to see breaking news, and can sign up for RSS feeds or daily updates to be delivered via e-mail each morning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.



“Identity Theft Daily News is designed to be a powerful and trusted news hub for industry experts, journalists, consumers, and business executives,” Bearak said.



About Identity Force

Identity Force is a leading provider of complete, 360° proactive identity theft protection for individuals, businesses and government agencies; in fact Identity Force is the #1 provider of identity theft protection services to the federal government. The company was launched in 2005 as a response to the dramatic increase in identity theft crimes in the United States. A division of Bearak Reports, Inc., which was founded in 1992, Identity Force draws on broad, deep expertise in information verification services for its complete, proven approach to identity theft protection. Identity Force’s corporate office is located in Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information about Identity Force, call 1-877-IDFORCE or visit http://www.identityforce.com. For breaking news on identity theft from across North America, visit http://www.idtheftdailynews.com.

