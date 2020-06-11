IDentityUSA Makes Identity Protection Cool with 212 Technologies

Missoula, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2020 --212 Technologies, LLC announced the launch of the IDUSA app to propel the marketing efficacy of IDentityUSA Associates and the company's mission to help protect every family in America from identity theft. Backed by a 55-year-old National Health Corporation, IDentityUSA has empowered itself with cutting-edge technology and is poised to become one of the fastest growing identity theft protection companies in the market today.



The IDUSA mobile application is a business building breakthrough offering advanced Prospect Invitation, Social Publishing, Prospect Management, Team Management, Notification tracking, Account management tools, Getting Started process, integrated team 3-Way Calling, Training Videos and more. Designed to help Associates quickly expand their results and success, the powerful yet intuitive design provides a highly duplicatable system anyone can use. More than a simple tool, the app utilizes 212's "Hub Technology" which provides Associates direct access to everything they need to run their business on a daily basis from the palm of their hand, including single-click access to their company back office software.



IDentityUSA National Marketing Director, Peter Jensen added, "In my 35 years as a full time Direct Sales Professional, I have never seen anything like the IDUSA App! It literally levels the playing field when it comes to introducing new prospects and customers to IDentityUSA. It allows the ordinary person to experience extraordinary results simple by 'tapping' into their cell phone contacts and social media, and it's game over!"



One in every four Americans has their identity compromised or stolen every 2 seconds. The IDUSA app allows affiliates to reach a broad range of customers quickly, with a consistent message that effectively conveys the problem and solution. It allows affiliates to focus on "activity" instead of "selling".



IDentityUSA President, Belinda Caylor commented, "We are so excited to team up with 212 Technologies and deliver this amazing app to our Associates. It takes all the hard work that goes into any business and simplifies it while magnifying the results. All you need is your phone, your contact list and a desire to help educate and enlighten others about the need for IDentityUSA."



Central to the IDUSA app's design and philosophy, each Associate defines an activity commitment to meet their personal goals. 212 Technologies' powerful Automated Intelligence (A.I.) Engine then goes to work dynamically monitoring business activity and triggers real time notifications to individuals and their teams. The system is highly "game-ified" with engaging sounds, awards, badges, and even fireworks with confetti that keep a smile on your face and make the business building process fun.



212 Technologies President, Camaron Corr remarked, "We're excited to team up with IDentity USA's powerful owner, executive team, and field leadership through our high impact viral team building technology that will be a force to go after the fast growing identity theft protection industry!"



212 Technologies has already published 7 additional app updates to continue to refine content and functionality. CEO, Mike Darling added, "We appreciate the opportunity to assist IDentity USA and are excited at the potential of putting the power of these tools into the hands of Associates promoting a product who's time has come."



About IDentity USA

IDentity USA, LLC is made up of 4 companies: United Service Association, National Health Corporation, CLC ID Protect, and Advanced Cyber Security. The company was formed to help protect families from cyber-crime, costing the public a projected $6.6 trillion by the end of 2021. It offers Identity Monitoring, Protection, and Recovery services as well as Device Protection and Keystroke Encryption software through 3 different plans for individuals and families that start as low as $15.99 a month and offers up to $1,000,000 in identity theft recovery coverage. There is no cost to become an Associate. For more information, visit https://IDentityUSA.com



About 212 Technologies, LLC



212 Technologies, LLC is a leading developer of marketing technologies for the direct sales market including web-based software and mobile applications. Its systems have been developed based upon more than 24 years' experience in online marketing and have been accessed by over 20 million system users. Its flagship products leverage cutting-edge technology and provide a comprehensive "end to end" platform, including customer facing websites, back end system management, unique database schema, specialized client and server side scripting, intuitive mobile applications, and a proprietary AI Module ("Automated Intelligence") that monitors data and interacts seamlessly between each system element. For more information, visit https://212technologies.net