IDREALTY Site Bridges the Gap Between a Great Business Idea and the Technical Knowledge to Bring It to Market

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2014 --All too often would-be entrepreneurs have a great business idea and then are overwhelmed by the thought, “Exactly how would I bring this to fruition?”. In the grand scheme of things, there seems to be no shortage of technical knowledge. However, at times, there is a substantial barrier to finding those with the necessary skills and long-term reward mentality to partner with. Now, with the official launch of IDREALTY, entrepreneurs with a business idea can join forces with people with technical knowledge and create a startup match made in heaven. Bridging the gap between ingenuity and know-how, the site is a resource for like-minded people who want to have a hand in starting a business.



Caitlin McElrath, Owner of IDREALITY said of her site’s launch, “It’s a simple concept. If someone has an idea on how to start a business, they can partner up with someone who has the technical knowledge to do it, free of charge. By having no membership fee we’re making it highly accessible. We want to help people break free from the traditional work environment. Incredible partnerships come from pairing technical experts with people who have a vision of the future. We created a platform to bring these two kinds of people together.”



Managing expectations in a resourceful way, IDREALITY.com ups the ante with engaging features like being able to state the desired level of commitment in any endeavor. Partners can choose between a “Beginning” commitment whereby they will help get a startup off the ground in return for a small amount of future profits or a “Beginning & Occasional” partnership. Occasional partners get a bigger piece of the company pie while the members who pick the “Down In The Trenches & In For The Long Haul” option gain more. This all-in choice tallies up for a significant percentage of the company’s profits over the lifetime of the endeavor.



About IDREALITY

IDREALITY is a business social networking site that helps entrepreneurs find people with technical knowledge and vice versa. The site provides a platform whereby people in any given profession can find one another through searchable profiles to create extra income through business startups.



For more information visit http://www.idrealitynetwork.com.



Contact:

Caitlin McElrath

Owner

281-546-6093

admin@idrealitynetwork.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/idrealitynetwork