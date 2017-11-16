Chatham, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2017 --iEnterprises, a leader in voice interface technology for high impact customer facing business technology solutions, announced iCRM for Amazon Alexa today leading the way in intelligent CRM for small to medium sized businesses.



"Until now voice recognition was largely focused on consumer applications leaving businesses with user interfaces that are often hard to use and understand," said John Carini, CEO of iEnterprises Holdings, LLC.



Carini continues on to say: "iEnterprise CRM (iCRM) is the first CRM solution to leverage the artificial intelligence of Amazon Alexa and the Amazon Echo to provide a full CRM experience. For example, after meeting with your customer, you can simply dictate meeting notes using the iCRM skill for Amazon Alexa and the dictated notes will be stored in the CRM. In addition, you can just ask Alexa for important items you need to follow-up on and it will automatically find and read these tasks out of the CRM, so you can stay on top of things. It also allows you to update any record in the CRM including important customer and prospect notes using only your voice, thus giving you full voice control over your CRM."



Joe Micieli, CEO of Joe Micieli Investments noted, "The ability to access CRM information with iCRM on our mobile devices and via voice control, enables our team members to get more done in a day resulting in increased productivity and sales."



Apple iOS, Amazon mobile, and Android apps make it possible to voice control iEnterprise CRM from almost anywhere. iEnterprise CRM is designed to operate with third party hands free devices and will soon be able to natively use Amazon Alexa on the newest Ford, BMW, Volkswagen and Hyundai automobiles, thus providing vast CRM capabilities for road warriors.



For a limited time, iEnterprise CRM and the iCRM Alexa tool set are free for up to two users. Companies and individuals can sign up for iEnterprise CRM at http://www.ienterprises.com and download the Alexa CRM skill at https://www.amazon.com/iEnterprises-iCRM/dp/B076CP2MYW/ and start using the voice controlled CRM features today. iCRM is free for two users and the unlimited version costs only $29.95 per user per month.



About iEnterprises

iEnterprises is a 20-year-old software company specializing in developing advanced, easy to use CRM systems that enable companies to be more successful and profitable. iEnterprises' chief products include the award-winning desktop CRM solution, iEnterprise CRM. Most recently, iEnterprises has been recognized by Salesforce Dreampitch at Dreamforce 2016 and by IBM's 2017 Beacon Awards as an "Outstanding Cognitive Solution on Cloud". The company is based in the New York metropolitan area and has locations in the United Kingdom and Asia.



For more details, including a sample video describing iCRM, please visit http://ienterprises.com/resource/icrm-amazon-alexa-voice-controlled-crm/ or contact us at info@ienterprises.com.



iEnterprises will also be holding an informational webinar on December 5, 2017 @ 10:30 AM EST.



Please visit http://ienterprises.com/category/blog/ for more information and to register.



Amazon, Alexa, Echo, Apple, iCRM, QuickBooks, Outlook, Salesforce, IBM, Ford, Gmail, BMW, Volkswagen, and Hyundai are brands and trademarks of their respective companies.