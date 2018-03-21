iEnterprises Wins 2018 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Service or Solution Built and Delivered on the IBM Cloud

Chatham, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --iEnterprises is pleased to announce that we've earned a 2018 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Service or Solution Built and Delivered on the IBM Cloud. Revealed at the IBM PartnerWorld at Think conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 20, 2018, we were selected by a panel of expert judges consisting of IBM executives, industry analysts and members of the press. The award recognizes iEnterprises' exceptional work in driving business value by delivering world-class solutions through our iEnterprise CRM (iCRM) solution.



iEnterprises CRM (or iCRM) is a highly configurable, intelligent, cost effective CRM solution that leverages IBM technology to help our customers effectively manage their salesforce and customer relationships. Unlike alternative solutions in the marketplace, our customers don't need to hire a team of consultants or purchase additional add-ons. iCRM provides a complete turnkey solution that is offered from one vendor at one price.



iEnterprises was selected among dozens of global applicants based on an in-depth application process that included customer testimonials. This win is a testament not only to our commitment to innovation, but also to our customers and their satisfaction and business growth.



iEnterprises was one of 17 award winners and dozens of finalists for categories encompassing a wide range of solution and services areas - from analytics and cloud to security and customer engagement. The IBM Beacon Awards program recognizes IBM Business Partners that deliver exceptional solutions to help drive business value and transform the way clients and industries operate.



For more information about the 2018 IBM Beacon Awards, including details on all winners and finalists, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/partnerworld/page/beacon-awards-overview.



