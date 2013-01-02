Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2013 --Get organized and save more money starting today! myPDV.com has recently launched an innovative iPhone application that makes it simple for you to record, track, organize and manage your expenses while on the go. This app will allow you to control and organize your personal, medical, family and business expenses anytime, anywhere.



Upon installing iExpenses application on your iPhone, you will have the opportunity to record and organize your expenses by category (Fuel, Travel, Shopping, Rent…), account (Personal, Family, Business…), and payment mode (Cash, Wire transfer, Credit card…).



Moreover, you will be able to analyze all your expenses by generating daily, monthly, and yearly graphical reports. This will help you cut down on useless expenditures and save more money. You can also set up your default currency and use the application as an exchange rate converter to keep track of your travel expenses when you are on a business or leisure trip.



Main Features Include:



1. Easily recording and managing your expenses.

2. Organizing your expenses by category (Fuel, Travel, Rent...) account (Personal, Family, Business...) and payment mode (Cash, Credit Card…)

3. Tracking and analyzing all your expenses by generating graphical reports.

4. Calculating exchange rates wherever you are via the application’s exchange converter.

5. Synchronize (backup and restore) all your expenses from your iPhone to myPDV.com and vice versa!



myPDV iExpenses is the secure, fast and easy way to keep up with your spending without having to carry around loads of receipts and invoices.