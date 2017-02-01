If I Can Dream Foundation Expands Florida Operations to Bring Hope and Jobs to Forgotten Community

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2017 --Founded on the working principle that good things happen when people have jobs, the If I Can Dream Foundation (IICDF) announces its expansion. Now providing a warm welcome to those often forgotten, the foundation will increase job placement, vocational rehabilitation, and resources for those with disabilities throughout Florida. A Fort Myers non-profit, the foundation is also slated to expand its service areas to the southeastern portion of the United States in 2017.



Roger Lolly, President of the If I Can Dream Foundation said of his mission to help children, adolescents, veterans, and the disabled, "The fact is, one in five Americans have a disability. That's more than 18 million people who want to and have a right to, work. With great long-term success, we help entry-level, management, skilled laborers, and certified professionals with visible and non-visible disabilities get the jobs they deserve. At the same time, we do our best to decrease the $230 billion a year the government pays out in disability benefits. Time and again, it's a win/win endeavor."



To that end, IICDF professionals carefully prescreen job candidates to ensure their skills exceed the demands of hiring companies. Able to assist companies and industries of all sizes, including federal contractors and subcontractors, the foundation keeps workplace regulations top of mind. Providing the guidance to conduct efficient job searches for the disabled, aging individuals, and veterans, job placement specialists' roles are key. They help identify work preferences, match job skills with current labor market needs, improve interview techniques, and develop solid resumes for successful workforce placement.



With a no child left behind attitude, IICDF also helps children with disabilities cultivate leadership skills that will influence them in work and life. Foundational support is also given to parents and families to provide resources necessary to enhance education, empowerment, and embolden possibilities.



For more information visit http://iicdf.org.



