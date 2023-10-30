Bala Cynwyd, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2023 --Note: Since posting "If you are buying kitchen cabinets, beware" in 2011 many of the Masterbrands cabinet lines changed. They have switched from 3/8 inch sides to half inch sides. Possibly due to better consumer awareness. Instead of removing or editing the blog I am keeping it posted as it was to mark the time and place our industry was at in early 2011. We also have a more recent bog below that reviews current cabinet brands:



Here is the original blog from March 2011

Kitchen cabinet buyers need reputable, professional assistance for many reasons. Top concerns are safety (see the blog below) and good design. And . . . there's probably no less blunt way to say this. . . to avoid being ripped off.



For example, many cabinet companies sell the same product for different prices by having multiple cabinet line names. Even in the same cabinet line, exact same door styles and finishes will have different names at different locations.



In 2004 (and again many times after) Consumer Reports was completely duped. They continually publish cabinet reviews in which they compare cabinets that are actually the same product. And they always review these identical cabinet brands differently. Ikea duped them as well – – garnering top ratings despite durability and construction flaws. These flaws only a few years to become problems.



