Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2013 --IFBB Pro Ben Pakulski has accomplished more than most bodybuilders can ever dream of, but his crowning achievement is the development of bodybuilding’s latest system, the MI40 System. Ben has been able to create a bodybuilding system that is capable of breaking through those muscle growth plateaus. The times when more and more exercise just seems to be getting a person nowhere. This is a system that is known to build twice the muscle in half the time.



It took Ben Pakulski’s experience to develop the MI40 System. He is one of the 15 Top Ranked Bodybuilders on the planet, and has been developing and refining this system for over fourteen years. The MI40 System was designed to be enjoyable to read, and enjoyable to perform. Of noteworthy mention is the way the correct form and movement is illustrated which eliminates the possibility of injuries.



Ordinary people are using the MI40 System to get into the best shape of their lives, and Pro bodybuilders are using the MI40 System to get ripped for competitions. There is a reason why BenPakulski has received reams of Customer Testimonials, and that reason is because it works. Fitness enthusiasts of all ages, and both men and women have been thrilled with their results. Ben explains that the days of just blindly pumping iron are over.



One of Ben Pakuski’s discoveries is the “NOS” Solution, which stands for Neurological Overload Sets, and is directly responsible for initiating new muscle growth spurts and in overcoming frustrating plateaus. The “NOS” Solution has been tested and proved to be the best method of high intensity training. MI40 teaches how to overload the muscles, create a metabolic debt, and overload the nervous system to force adaptation, which results in muscle growth.



Science has proven that specific kinds of workouts will stimulate the production of Testosterone. Ben Pakulski knows what they are, and has included them in his MI40 System. It’s all about stimulating the endocrine system to release anabolic hormones. It may be easier to add Fat than Muscle, but all that is changed with Ben’s MI40 System. The MI40 System contains Ben’s 3-Phase Nutrition Plan to build muscle and get ripped at the same time. For complete info, check out: Ben Pakulski’s Award Winning “MI40" System



About Moaz Alderfasi

Moaz Alderfasi achieved his Master’s degree in Food and Nutritional Science from Curtin University of Technology in Perth, Australia in 2010. His goal is showing consumers' the best products, services, and best information. One website that can point them to only high quality health based products and reliable claims backed by clinical studies?