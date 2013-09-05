iFixExpress Voted No1 by London Evening Standard - Desk-Side iPhone Repairs

Dartford, Kent -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --iFixExpress.co.uk was the first company back in 2008 to provide on site Apple Macintosh repair and support to clients not only throughout London, but also the rest of the UK. Fast forward 5 years and the company has grown tremendously, so much so in fact that it was recently voted the best desk-side repair service by the "London Evening Standard".



What makes iFixExpress different?



iFixExpress is unique in the fact that it's the only nationwide company that can dispatch one of its certified technicians to your home, office, or hotel room the very same day to repair a wide range of computer and gadget issues while-u-wait. The company not only has a team UK based, but also in the USA. For many that are looking for on site or walk-in iPhone repair London types of services, iFixExpress take the hassle and time consumption out of an already frustrating situation. The company has a long established track record for gadget and computer repairs and support across the board, this also accompanied by there rock solid return & repair warranty made them a major contender in the market place.



iFixExpress.co.uk - Professional, Reliable Repair Company



As gadgets increase in popularity, so do the rolls they play in our day to day life. Many repair and support companies will specialises in maybe just one or two related product, this can be frustrating for example if your trying to network you products together in some kind of personal or professional network or integration of accounts and systems.iFixExpress have a large network of specialist technicians for many of todays popular gadgets. Items like the Samsung Galaxy S3, S4, and the popular Galaxy Tab. Apple iPad or iPhone. Not to mention full support and repairs for the Macbook, iMac, as well as Windows based laptops, tablets, and desktops units like the Toshiba, Dell, and HP. The company is able to provide the widest range of service, from a iPad screen repair in London city centre, to PC & Macintosh integration at Canary Wharf in the Docklands. No issue is too large for the tech team.



iFixExpress - Nationwide Partners



As well as providing express on site gadget repairs across London, Essex, and Kent, iFixExpress also has many established partners across the UK who act on behalf of the company for clients in areas like Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Leeds in West Yorkshire. The Mac & PC Workshop is one of those partners that have a long standing reputation as one of the best independent Apple repair shops in the UK. Tony Bailey a representative of the company said that working with iFixExpress had grown to become a strong relationship due to the fact the companies roots where firmly grounded in the repair of Apple products, Tony went on to say that iFixExpress was not just another company jumping on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod repair bandwagon, but one of the original pioneers of mobile Apple repairs, even before the brand had gained so much popularity.



In a nut shell, iFixExpress allows customers to quickly identify the style of repair problem they are faced with and provide them with a selection of convenient solutions at cost effective levels to suite the customers lifestyle and needs.



From one end of the UK to the other, iFixExpress can be on the seen, so as we continue to rely on our gadgets more and more, this kind of efficiency Im sure will continue to be in demand, and iFixExpress is one to keep an eye on.



Desk-Side iPhone, iPad, Mac Repair London by iFixExpress - 0845 8340933 (Technician Line)