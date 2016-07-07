IFSE Launches New Website to Serve Students Better

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2016 --IFSE Institute (www.ifse.ca), the educational wing of The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC), felicitates on the launch of its rebranded website, IFSE.ca. The freshly structured website comes with additional features, promising to better serve students.



"IFSE is committed to delivering innovative, best-in-class financial education and superior service to the industry," said Christina Ashmore, managing director of IFSE. "Our strengthened online presence enables us to provide a more user-friendly experience to our students, and draws on evolving innovation and technology," added Ashmore.



New Features Added to the Website:



Careers: This page compiles some real-life case studies elaborating how former students have benefited from the courses designed by IFSE.



Career Seeker: This page is the key to the world of prospective employments for students. They can prepare resumes, browse job openings and reach out to recruiters.



Blog: This page compiles key regulatory developments and product trends across the financial services industry. Students can get a glimpse of the happenings that affect the industry.



"IFSE is the Canadian leader in its field," notes Joanne De Laurentiis, IFIC's president and CEO and chair of IFSE's board. "Its educational offerings strengthen the level of professionalism within the investment funds industry, so that companies can continually improve the quality of their service to investors."



In 2015, the institute developed a continuing education (CE) module on CRM2, which was made available to industry professionals free of charge as part of the industry's commitment toward effective implementation of new rules.



Besides the students of IFSE, industry professionals are also encouraged to visit the new website that is rich in information on new courses, continuing education modules, new regulations and recent developments in the finance industry.



About IFSE

Established in 1967, IFSE Institute actualizes its mission to deliver best-in-class financial education and support for individuals, financial services companies and associated academic institutions. It has established its repute as the leader in financial services training and is entrusted by the regulators to be an approved education provider to the Canadian financial services industry. IFSE is a not-for-profit organization that has been creating innovative and affordable learning solutions. The Canadian Investment Funds Course and the Exempt Market Products Course designed by IFSE occupy front stage in both the genres. Courses are meant to spur the students with in-depth practical knowledge and specialization to deal with real-life challenges.



For More Information:

Christina Ashmore |Managing Director | IFSE

Sussex Centre – East Tower, 50 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Suite 601, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 3C2

Phone: 905-366-0827 | Toll Free: 888-865-2437

Email: cashmore@ifse.ca