iGeneration Franchise Now Offering Cell Phone Franchise Business Opportunities Nationwide

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2014 --iGeneration, a cell phone repair franchise organization has recently announced their franchise opportunities in markets around the country. With stores in both New Jersey and Florida, the company is considered a leading authority in cell phone device repairs and activations. With their array of device repair and prepaid wireless offerings from companies like T-Mobile and GoSmart, the company is uniquely positioned to make a dent in the fast growing field of wireless device repairs and prepaid services.



Jaime Mendoza, President of iGeneration states, "Since 2006, iGeneration has been considered a leader in the field of device repair. More and more people are switching to higher end phones like those offered by T-Mobile, a service we carry. Because of this, more and more people are in need of a solid repair company to ensure that their devices are always working properly. With this, iGeneration excels."



Mr. Mendoza continues, "In addition, we are authorized dealers for T-Mobile and GoSmart brands. T-Mobile is the fastest growing wireless company in the marketplace today, and when new franchise owners become a part of the iGeneration Franchise family, they have the opportunity to install T-Mobile in their stores so they can cash out on the latest plans and devices being offered. The T-Mobile cell phone repair concept is a no brainer for would be franchise owners."



The company currently trains hundreds of repair techs and store managers per year and is seeking to expand into markets both nationally and internationally. They invite you to visit their website at http://www.igenerationfranchise.com/tmobile and fill in the form so a consultant will call you back to discuss the availability in your area.