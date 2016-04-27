Ignite Inspiration by Lucy Hoger Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 Hours

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --LucyHoger.com latest book Ignite Inspiration: Motivating Entrepreneurs To Achieve Work Life Balance and Stay On Top Of Business Trends To Easily Scale Business by entrepreneur, speaker, CEO, Board of Director, International Best Selling Author, and Founder of Visionocity Magazine, Lucy Hoger. Lucy Hoger has written a new book Ignite Inspiration: Motivating Entrepreneurs To Achieve Work Life Balance and Stay On Top Of Business Trends To Easily Scale Business for individuals looking for an entrepreneurial edge to achieve work life balance tips and stay on top of business trends that will readily and easily scale business growth and inspire the entrepreneur on ways to motivate employees. Lucy Hoger's new International #1 Amazon bestselling book, Ignite Inspiration is now available on Amazon. Within these pages entrepreneur's will find the continued motivation needed to achieve work life balance and stay on top of business trends so they can readily and easily scale business growth. The entrepreneur will discover current trends that motivate and connect them with their audience, as well as current and future customers, building upon what has worked for many of the top leaders in today's motivational field… leaders such as Jim Rohn, Tony Robbins, Daniel Pink, Stephen Covey, Simon Sinek, and others.



Ignite Inspiration has proven to be very popular since its release, achieving #1 Best Seller in multiple categories in Australia, Germany and the USA Amazon marketplace, several readers have already left 5 star reviews.



"Lucy Hoger brilliantly bridges the gap between the traditional motivational methodologies taught by industry leaders and how it has evolved in today's fast paced environment. She identifies social media trends that have revolutionized and transformed the way we consume and share content and how we can use these trends to communicate in today's world. Her 90-day motivation and encouragement program is incisive, effective and actionable." - Jackie Damelian – Co-Founder Mundo Experts, Australia



Ignite Inspiration will help entrepreneurs scale their business, develop better management skills, ways to motivate employees, and improve personal skills through social entrepreneurship while discovering lucrative business trends. Among the motivational quotes and advice covered in the book are useful lessons about Attitude, Character, Confidence, Focus, Inspiration, and Strength.



Keeping ahead of business trends are vital for the social entrepreneur and business management so they can achieve a work life balance. Motivation is the cornerstone of all achievement, both in our personal lives and in business. Without proper motivation, little worthwhile happens. You'll learn more about being a social entrepreneur, how to motivate employees, spotting current business trends, work life balance tips, and social entrepreneurship than you ever thought possible.



For continued motivation that will help stay motivated during all stages of Entrepreneurship receiving work life balance tips that will keep you on top of business trends, readily and easily scaling your business growth and ways to motivate employees, people are encouraged to visit Visionocity_Magazine on Instagram.



"With today's never-ending river of content, using social media to add value to your community has become an absolute must. Here, Lucy Hoger draws upon the rich teachings of our generation's most iconic business texts, distilling their best principles down to timeless, actionable strategies that can be used immediately. Regardless of your age, your business, or your personality, learning how to deliver your message through social media has never been more important. In "Ignite Inspiration," Lucy Hoger shows you how to do exactly that - and to do so effectively, efficiently, and most importantly, authentically." -- David Hindin, M.D. Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Invented Magazine



About Lucy Hoger

Lucy Hoger is a successful Board Member, CEO and Senior Executive with a track record for propelling organizations and companies to the next level of profitable achievement within their highly competitive markets. She has proven herself repeatedly as a leader for spearheading the turnaround of potential business failures into business successes. She possess an exceptional ability to develop and retain leadership teams selected from of the "best of the best" talent that creates results-driven technology and business innovation.



Her unique expertise was honed by her background as a strategic consultant with Price Waterhouse and Gemini Consulting. That experience, combined with her career long real-world performance for several NASDQ companies, brings a unique insight into problem solving for any business situation. She has served on the Board of Directors for twelve companies providing business growth guidance.



She publishes an internationally ranked digital magazine, Visionocity, this is focused on providing practical advice from contributing business owners who are succeeding in today's challenging environment. She also is a source of motivation and inspiration to over one hundred thousand followers world-wide through her Instagram account. She's gained insights into strategic trends that position her clients for exponential business advancement.



As an accomplished speaker, Lucy has spoken at Rice University for their MBA Program on Leadership. The speech was entitled: The Answer to the Upcoming Labor Crisis. She's also been the keynote speaker for Women in Primerica, one of the nation's leading financial services firms.



She also provides strategic positioning for businesses who wish to create and promote new products and services, and conducts leadership workshops for individuals to expand their careers and businesses.