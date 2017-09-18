Ignite Press and Elite Online Publishing Announce the Re-Release of Books to Bucks: The Top 20 Ways to Make Money from Your Book (Even if You Haven't Written It Yet)

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --Originally published in 2015, Book to Bucks, by bestselling authors and publishing experts Jenn Foster and Everett O'Keefe, shows entrepreneurs, speakers, and authors how make money with their books. The book is NOT all about book sales. In fact, Jenn Foster and Everett O'Keefe show readers more than 20 ways to make money with their books, many of which do not involve book sales at all!



Books to Bucks (http://amzn.to/2x7zIna) covers a wide range of industries and is applicable to medical professionals, executives, speakers, coaches, and entrepreneurs alike. Readers of this book will learn how to:



- Leverage a book for "expert status" in the eyes of prospects and peers

- Increase books sales online and off

- Maximize trade-show results with a book giveaway

- Develop business leads

- Get past "gatekeepers" to meet key decision makers

- Gain media attention and recognition

- Pre-launch a book to develop "buzz"

- Increase fees and profit margins because of a book

- …and much much more!



About Ignite Press and Elite Online Publishing

Ignite Press and Elite Online Publishing specialize in helping aspiring authors and established business experts create and publish books using cutting edge publishing technologies and proven marketing strategies. As hybrid or self-publishing companies, the principles of both organizations are responsible from bringing dozens of books to market and creating numerous bestselling authors.



The re-release of Books to Bucks coincides with the formulation Ignite Press, a new division of The Solution Machine, the original publisher of the book. Ignite Press was formed in order to solidify The Solution Machine's commitment and focus on the publishing industry.



The Book Writers' Bible (with Jenn Foster)