iGrad Financial Literacy Platform Named 'Top Product' for 2nd Year by University Business

Cardiff by the Sea, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2014 --For the second consecutive year, iGrad’s Financial Literacy Platform is a “Top Product” in the University Business Readers' Choice survey.



The prestigious award recognizes the most innovative products in higher education.



Among those who nominated iGrad was Kathi Tavares, Director of Billing and Collections at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, RI.



Tavares said: “With the use of iGrad, we are able to educate our students on over-borrowing, default, credit card debt, and the advantages of building a good credit history. We are able to reach our students in the early stages of acceptance, and are able to offer this product to our alumni. This has been a great product, and has enhanced our efforts to educate our students.”



The most recent award caps an ambitious year in which iGrad was named Education Program of the Year by the Institute for Financial Literacy and received the Outstanding Consumer Information Award from the Association for Financial Counseling, Planning and Education.



“We’re grateful to be honored for a second consecutive year,” says iGrad Vice President Kris Alban. “The University Business award affirms our commitment to serve administrators and students at a time when financing secondary education is becoming more challenging.”



The iGrad online literacy platform is an interactive experience that employs adaptive learning to help students sharpen their knowledge about education costs, living expenses and financial planning beyond college. The application includes optional federal student loan entrance and exit counseling, and leverages articles, videos, games, and interactive modules.



The Top Products winners were selected by the editors of University Business from hundreds of reader-submitted nominations, based on the number of nominations and the nominator’s testimony about the product.



About iGrad

Used by more than 500 institutions and 1.2 million students, iGrad is the only online community providing a comprehensive and customized financial literacy program featuring career assistance for students and graduates, user-specific financial education courses, and video-based federal student loan entrance and exit counseling.