iGroom Dog Grooming Supplies Launches iGroom Pet Comb on Amazon with Free Grooming Book

Owen Sound, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2014 --While it’s the rare canine or feline that’s a big fan of grooming, a new company based in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada is doing their utmost to consider the task from a dog or cat’s perspective. With that tact in tow, iGroom Dog Grooming Supplies announces the launch of their flagship product called the iGroom Dog Grooming Comb on Amazon.com. Designed to massage the pet and stimulate hair follicles while being groomed, the double sided pet comb removes tangles and mats and provides a shiny coat finish.



Taking the superiority of the product up a notch the company has launched the stainless steel pet comb with three free bonuses and a 100% “no questions asked” money back guarantee.



With every purchase of the iGroom Pet Comb on Amazon, customers will receive a free, 65-page illustrated and updated eBook entitled, “Dog Grooming Made Easy: How to Groom Your Dog At Home”. A veritable resource for helpful hints about the proper grooming techniques for dogs of any breed the book is an excellent companion to the second bonus. Happy iGroom customers will also receive 12 monthly email newsletters as well. Composed of more helpful tips and information the newsletter and book will support dog and cat owners in their ongoing endeavor to stay apprised of animal concerns. The third bonus is a custom-made, micro-fibre carry-bag in which to store and protect the comb.



Bob Walker, owner of iGroom Dog Grooming Supplies said of the three bonus giveaway and company mission, “We want to celebrate this launch with ongoing resources for pet owners. We’re taking 23 years of experience with our various pets, from Pirate the Golden Retriever to Paddy the Cockapoo and now our two Wheatens Una and Keegan, and turning it into information that’s invaluable.”



iGroom Dog Grooming Supplies is slated to add various grooming items to their line such as scissors, clippers, brushes, shampoos, conditioners and a grooming table.



About iGroom Dog Grooming Supplies

iGroom Dog Grooming Supplies is based in Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada and was founded by Bob Walker to offer the global marketplace superior pet products. Walker, having enjoyed a long career in publishing, now combines his expertise in business with his love of dogs to provide grooming products that keep the animal’s comfort top of mind. The company’s flagship product is the iGroom Dog Grooming Comb offered on Amazon.com.



To order the iGroom Pet Comb on Amazon click on http://iGroomDogGroomingComb.com. For more information visit http://iGroomDogGroomingSupplies.com. To watch a video on YouTube about the pet comb click on http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evzPtzS3864&feature=youtu.be



Contact:

Bob Walker

Owner

Bob@iGroomDogGroomingSupplies.com