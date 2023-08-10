Iheartmedia's Q102 Philly Q102 Beach Tour & Gary Barbera Features a Live Concert by Flo Rida in Wildwood Njat Seaport Pier

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2023 --iHeartMedia's Q102 Philly's "Q102 Beach Tour" features a live concert by Flo Rida presented by Seaport Pier and Gary Barbera.



Q102's Beach Tour hosts its final beach stop with a live performance by global superstar Flo Rida, whose resume includes eleven top-ten and three number-one hits. The undisputed Party King of the Late 2000s electrifies the crowd with his "feel good" rap, pop, and electronic dance hits such as Low, Wild Ones, Good Feeling, Whistle, and My House just to name a few. The party will be hosted by Q102's Bex and Buster along with Nugget and the Barbera Bear as they broadcast live before the show. Tickets are $39.99 and up. Go to www.flightconcerts.com



Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Seaport Pier, 2201 Boardwalk, North Wildwood NJ 08260.



5:00 p.m.: Pre-Game & Dine with The Richie Baker Band



7:00 p.m.: Doors Open



7:30 p.m.: Q102 Beach Party Starts with Engine #9 & Camille K



8:30 p.m.: 3AM Tokyo



9:45 p.m.: Flo Rida



About iHeartMedia



iHeartMedia Philadelphia owns and operates WIOQ-FM, WRFF- FM, WUMR-FM, WUSL-FM, WDAS-FM and WDAS-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.



About Gary Barbera

As the #1 Jeep dealer in Philadelphia, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the community. Not only are we proud of our automotive legacy, but we also cherish our #DallasSucksBus.com, a symbol of our unique brand flavor. With more than three decades under our belt, the Barbera Cares© Programs have been at the forefront of community service and philanthropy in the region. Our iconic Barbera BearTM is not just a mascot; it's a representation of our bond with the community.