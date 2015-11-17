Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --II-VI Marlow, world leader in thermoelectric technology, today announced the availability of prototype-to-production metallized ceramic manufacturing services that deliver enhanced reliability and mechanical strength.



Thermal management, electrical and robust adhesion properties available through these services exceed anything available in the industry today. Capabilities include:



- Copper thick-film patterning on aluminum oxide, aluminum nitride and beryllium oxide

- Electroless nickel, immersion gold and immersion tin plating

- Electroless gold plating up to 5 microns, available on entire or partial circuit coverage



"Adding this service will offer our customer base reduced engineering times and product optimization" said Kevin MacGibbon, General Manager. "This will enable our customers to accelerate time to market with a higher degree of first pass success."



II-VI Marlow's process capabilities offer significant benefits to circuit designers who require properties that can be achieved through complex ceramic manufacturing services. Benefits include industry-leading capabilities in copper thickness, circuit resolution, trace width, gold and nickel plating and dielectric layers.



"These services afford the engineering community a fuller portfolio of metallized ceramics," said MacGibbon, "such as the highly sensitive beryllium oxide."



Detailed information about II-VI Marlow's metallized ceramic manufacturing services is available online at: http://www.marlow.com/services/metallized-ceramic-manufacturing.html/



About II-VI MARLOW /A division of II-VI Incorporated

High quality, high performance, thermoelectric solutions at industry competitive prices— II-VI Marlow is the world leader in quality thermoelectric technology. II-VI Marlow develops and manufactures thermoelectric components (TECs) and sub-assemblies/systems for the Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, Telecommunications and Power Generation markets. II-VI Marlow is engaged with R&D programs to advance the state-of-the-art in both thermoelectric heating, cooling and power generation. II-VI MARLOW is ISO 9001:2008 certified, Telcordia qualified and a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award winning company.



About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated is a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components for diversified markets including industrial manufacturing, military and aerospace, high-power electronics and telecommunications, and thermoelectronics applications. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, with manufacturing, sales, and distribution facilities worldwide, the Company produces numerous crystalline compounds including zinc selenide for infrared laser optics, silicon carbide for high-power electronic and microwave applications, and bismuth telluride for thermoelectric coolers.



Contact:

Marketing Communications

214-342-4249