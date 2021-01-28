IIC Partners Expands with New Member Firm in Russia

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2021 --IIC Partners (www.iicpartners.com) Executive Search Worldwide, one of the world's top ten global executive search organizations, announces the acceptance of ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting into membership.



ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting was founded in 2013 and is one of the leading executive search firms in Russia. As a Russian based executive search boutique, it provides professional services for the search and development of top managers and board members for Russian and international companies. The company has a team of 10 professionals and works across a broad range of industries & functions.



Olga Scherbakova, Managing Partner at ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting, commented, "We look very much forward to our mutual cooperation and continuing to provide great value to our clients not only in our local geography, but also in satisfying their needs when it comes to international searches. IIC Partners unites best independent search boutiques in over 44 different geographies and we will become a part of a great international family, preserving our own identity and brand. Thank you IIC for trusting our expertise and welcoming us to your great network!"



Irina Dvorskaya, Partner, Member of Leadership Consulting & Executive Search, commented, "We are excited to become a part of such a renowned global organization, as IIC Partners. We consider that our professional standards and business approaches are closely aligned, and we believe there is great potential for synergies and look forward to building and developing mutually beneficial business operations."



Dmitry Mamaev, Partner at Zoom Executive Search & Leadership Consulting, commented, "We are happy to be part of IIC and are ready to bring our expertise and exchange experiences with new partners. This partnership will allow us to grow professionally and become part of the international community of like-minded people."



Christine Hayward, Executive Director at IIC Partners, added, "We are thrilled to welcome ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting into membership. As one of the top executive search firms in Russia, they will further strengthen our presence in Europe particularly in the Industrial sector. We are excited to be working with a collaborative team of search consultants who are committed to delivering a high-quality service to their clients."



About ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting

ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting (www.zoomes.ru/en) is one of the leading executive search firms in Russia. ZOOM Executive Search & Leadership Consulting is a member of AESC (www.aesc.org), a global association of senior management search consultants. For more information, please visit www.zoomes.ru/en or make contact at reception@zoomes.ru.



About IIC Partners

IIC Partners Executive Search Worldwide (www.iicpartners.com) is a top ten global executive search organization. All IIC Partners member firms are independently owned and managed and are leaders in local and national markets, developing solutions for their client's organizational leadership and talent management requirements. For more information, please visit www.iicpartners.com or contact Christine Hayward, Executive Director, at chayward@iicpartners.com.



Contact:

Christine Hayward

Executive Director

chayward@iicpartners.com

+1 646 267 7932

www.iicpartners.com