IKEA & Serta iComfort Mattress Reviews Assessed in Latest Best Mattress Brand Review Series

Best Mattress Brand, a blog dedicated to mattress and brand information, produces an ongoing article series designed to help consumers make sense of brand reviews by assessing and comparing data from multiple sources and providing a summarized performance overview.



In the latest installments of this “Brand Overview” series, Best Mattress Brand looks at two companies: Serta iComfort, a popular brand of gel memory foam mattresses that recently overhauled its line, and IKEA, a rapidly growing discount retailer with several mattress options.



For each company, the blog provides background information, an overview of products, review scores, and compares positive and negative aspects of ownership based on the review data and industry averages.



The “Brand Overview: Serta iComfort Mattress Reviews” article, published August 12, provides a brief history of the company as well as an overview of the current collections, encompassing 15 mattress models. Pricing and owner ratings come from the brand’s retail website, and statistical information is also drawn from third party ratings. The overall score assigned by BMB is 4.2 out of 5 for iComfort.



For the “Brand Overview: IKEA Mattress Reviews” article, published August 14, the website also provides background information on the brand and it’s 16 current mattress models. IKEA mattress reviews and statistical information were drawn from third party sources including Sleep Like The Dead and other review websites. BMB assigns an overall score of 4.0 out of 5 for IKEA.



The full writeups for both brands are publicly available on Best Mattress Brand website, along with previous mattress Brand Overviews for Amerisleep, Tempur-Pedic, Simmons, Sealy and Serta lines. Also hosted on the blog are detailed mattress comparisons, shopping guides, sleep tips, and industry news for interested readers.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.