IKIO LED Lighting Features in INC 5000's List of Midwest's Fastest-Growing Companies

Inc. Magazine revealed that IKIO LED Lighting is #42 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies globally. IKIO was also adjudged to be the fastest growing company in the state of Indiana, and 2nd fastest growing manufacturing company across the Midwest.



Ekam D. Singh, the CEO and founder of IKIO LED Lighting, said of the news, "Given that the Midwest region is home to some of America's largest businesses, we are proud to be ranked so highly in the Inc. 5000's Midwest list. Our amazing and hardworking team is really pumped with the news. As an Indiana based company, growing in the Indy area and supporting our community has been a privilege."



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 360 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 27,000 people and added $13 billion to the Midwest's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati areas brought in the highest revenue overall.



