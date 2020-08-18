IKIO LED Lighting Makes the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --Inc. magazine today revealed that IKIO LED Lighting is No. 919 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"IKIO had earlier also made the inaugural list Inc.5000 of Midwest's fastest growing private companies but this time we are placed among the best in the entire nation. As a company we feel honored and couldn't be prouder as this success is a result of a team effort that is unparalleled. Since the beginning we had envisioned IKIO to be a game-changer in the LED Lighting industry and I must admit we are indeed heading in the right direction," said Ekamdeep Singh, IKIO's Founder & CEO. "Our expertise in R&D and constant urge to grow has made the company diversify, recently, into the new segment of Contactless Disinfection Solutions by the name Axenic-UV, which is gaining traction with every passing day."



Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."



About IKIO

IKIO is a leading Indianapolis-based LED Lighting manufacturer of Commercial, Industrial, Multi-family Residential/Hospitality, Hazardous Location and Solar Outdoor Lighting applications. The company is spearheading the revolution of LED lighting innovation through its consistent focus on R&D and operational optimization. It has 6 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants that have a combined manufacturing capacity of 10 million fixtures annually. IKIO is constantly working in the development of sustainable products that are changing the landscape of the lighting industry and energy conservation.