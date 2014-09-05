ILH Online Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Medical Supplies and Equipment

Lawrenceville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Isha Hollman is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.MedSupplierPlus.com. The website features items that can be used in home care for elderly or disabled people, including nutritional supplements, moisturizers, bathroom safety aids, incontinence products, and orthopedic braces. Hollman started the website because she knew how important these products could be to the people who need them. She has personal experience with her elderly mother and daughter with special needs who have required some of these products to live their day to day lives. Since these are products that people actually need rather than simply want so she wanted to make them available at prices people could afford even on a fixed income.



There are many high quality medical care supplies featured within the merchandise of MedSupplierPlus.com. The website offers products including bath benches, incontinence briefs, knee support braces, shower grab bars, food thickener, elevated toilet chairs, incontinence pads, lightweight wheelchairs, and more. In the future, Hollman would like to expand her website to include more special needs equipment such as tumble form items for physical therapy and specialty wheelchair accessories.



Providing a website where she can share her personal experience with her customers is of utmost importance to Hollman concerning MedSupplierPlus.com. She will be able to provide customers with information that comes from her personal experience with providing home care to help them choose the products that are right for them and their loved ones. Since she understands some of the budgeting difficulties that families may face while trying to care for a loved one, she will always provide her products at low prices so that families don’t have to decide between medical supplies and other household needs.



To complement the main website, Hollman is also launching a blog located at http://www.HomeMedicalSuppliesBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that are relevant to those caring for an elderly or disabled individual. Hollman will be writing about special needs services, the features of different products on her site, and how customers can obtain information about services for the special needs community in their area. The goal of the blog is to provide information to help families receive the help and support that they need when providing home care for a family member.



