Illini Nissan Champaign Announces the Start of 'Right Price, Right Now' Event

Champaign, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2014 --Illini Nissan, Champaign County’s leading Nissan auto dealer, has launched its “Right Price, Right Now” event for the month of April.



Throughout the month, customers at Illini Nissan can receive reduced pricing on more than 150 new models of Nissan cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers. The sales event includes the brand-new 2014 Nissan Altima, which is available at just $289 per month, as well as the 2014 Versa Note, at just $195 a month.



“As we delve into spring, we are very pleased to offer some truly outstanding deals on some of the top vehicles in the world to customers throughout the Champaign area,” said Lou Reid, general manager of Illini Nissan. “We are providing the widest selection of Nissans at the lowest prices you’ll find anywhere in the region. This month, we are proud to deliver reduced pricing on over 150 models, making it easy for you to find the exact right automobile at an affordable price.”



At 3.59 percent APR for the first 75 months, the 2014 Nissan Altima offers superior performance and a tremendous level of reliability. Featuring the completely redesigned Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), the Altima can smoothly accelerate without the need for harsh gear changes. The CVT operates through the use of a metal belt mounted to two variable-diameter pulleys, a system that eliminates the need for gear-to-gear contact while shifting. The result is a completely seamless acceleration unlike any other vehicle on the market.



The 2014 Nissan Versa Note is available at just 3.5 percent APR for the first 75 months. It combines more than 38 cubic feet of hauling room and comfortable passenger space with extraordinary fuel efficiency — getting up to 40 MPG on the highway and 35 combined MPG. Like the Altima, the Versa Note also takes advantage of the newly redesigned Xtronic CVT, giving drivers and passengers a smooth ride regardless of driving conditions.



“The ‘Right Price, Right Now’ event is a great time to save on a new or pre-owned Nissan vehicle this spring,” said Reid. “Illini Nissan has a truly great selection, and we offer flexible leasing and financing options designed to fit all needs and budgets. When you come to our store, you are certain to find a great deal. However, the ‘Right Price, Right Now’ event will only last until the end of April, so we encourage you to come in while these sales last.”



About Illini Nissan

Illini Nissan is located at 615 W. Marketview Drive in Champaign. To learn more about the auto dealer and to browse its wide selection of new and used Nissan vehicles, go to http://www.illininissan.com.