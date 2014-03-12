Illini Nissan Champaign Offers Special Pricing on New Vehicles Throughout March

Champaign, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2014 --Illini Nissan, Champaign’s premier local auto dealer, will offer specially reduced financing and leasing on a variety of new models of Nissan cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs this month.



The sales event, which runs through March 31, features significantly reduced pricing on most Nissan models, including the new 2014 Nissan Rogue, which is available for lease at just $289 per month, and the Nissan Versa, available at only $198 per month. The auto dealer is also offering 0 percent APR on most 2013 and 2014 Nissan models.



“This March, customers at Illini Nissan in Champaign can find outstanding new vehicles at prices they can afford,” said Lou Reid, general manager of Illini Nissan. “We are dedicated to helping our customers find the best deal on the car, truck, SUV or crossover of their dreams. We are now raising the bar even higher, offering dramatically reduced financing and leasing options on most new models.”



The sales event includes the all-new 2014 Nissan Rogue, which comes with available intelligent all-wheel drive that can actively redirect power to the wheels with the most traction. The Rogue can also be equipped with Nissan’s Safety Shield Technology, which helps to anticipate collisions and alert the driver before an accident even occurs.



Also included in the sales event is the 2014 Nissan Versa, which was awarded the Best Total Cost of Ownership Award by Kelley Blue Book, and was the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick this year. The Versa is available in the S, S Plus and SV models, allowing customers to choose the exact features and pricing to perfectly suit their lifestyle and budget.



“We would like to encourage everybody to come to Illini Nissan during this sales event and check out the exceptional deals we’re offering,” said Reid. “Our team of friendly sales professionals works hard to help people find a vehicle they will absolutely love at a price that will fit their budget. This sales event will only last until the end of March, so you should act quickly before these deals disappear.”



Illini Nissan Champaign is located at 615 W. Marketview Drive in Champaign. To learn more about the local auto dealer and its wide selection of new and used Nissan vehicles, go to http://www.illininissan.com.