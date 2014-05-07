Illini Nissan Champaign Unveils 'Less Than Lunch' Sales Event

Champaign, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2014 --Illini Nissan, a leading provider of new and pre-owned vehicles in the Champaign area, has officially launched its “Less Than Lunch” sales event.



Throughout May, the auto dealer is offering new Nissan vehicles for less than the cost of an average daily lunch. Customers can drive away in a brand-new 2014 Nissan Sentra S for only $238 per month, or just $8 per day. Illini Nissan is also offering the 2014 Nissan Versa Note S hatchback for just $198 per month, which averages out to about $6 a day.



“This month, customers can get a brand-new Nissan for less than what they spend on lunch each day,” said Lou Reid, general manager of Illini Nissan. “For around the price of a sandwich and a cup of coffee, our customers can drive the all-new Nissan Rogue, Versa Note or Sentra. These deals are too good to pass up, and are just a part of why we are the preferred Nissan dealer for people across Champaign and Vermillion counties.”



The 2014 Nissan Sentra S boasts a spacious cabin, with more legroom than the Focus, Civic, Cruze or Elantra, while still achieving an environmentally friendly 27 MPG city and 36 MPG highway. The Sentra is available with numerous high-tech features, such as dual-zone climate control, pushbutton ignition, automatic headlights and the innovative Nissan Intelligent Key, which allows drivers to lock and unlock doors without having to rummage around for a key.



The 2014 Versa Note S has been the bestselling entry vehicle in the United States for the past five years. It combines affordability, convenience and performance, delivering 38 cubic feet of storage space and an amazing performance of up to 40 MPG highway. Available features include the class-exclusive Around View Monitor, hands-free calling, navigation and Bluetooth streaming audio.



“The ‘Less Than Lunch’ sales event makes it easy to afford the brand-new Nissan vehicle of your dreams,” said Reid. “We are proud to maintain the best selection of new and pre-owned vehicles in the region, and we’re always looking for new ways to pass the savings along to our customers.”



About Illini Nissan

Illini Nissan is located at 615 W. Marketview Drive in Champaign. To learn more about the auto dealer and its vast selection of new and pre-owned Nissan vehicles, go to http://www.illininissan.com.