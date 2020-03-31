Illinois Employee Files Discrimination Lawsuit

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2020 --An Illinois employee recently filed a lawsuit against the City of Danville, according to a WCIA newsreport . The employment discrimination claim also names former city leaders. The employee, a former administrative assistant, alleges discrimination on the basis of race and sex. The city fired the 51-year-old Danville employee, Lisa Robinson, in 2018. Robinson started working for the city in 1994. By the time of her termination, she had worked for the city for more than 20 years. A union arbitrator ordered the city to give her back her job. However, Robinson will still move forward with her discrimination complaint. She recently filed the complaint in federal court.



Robinson's complaint alleges that the employer denied her access to files on the basis of race and age. She alleges that she faced discrimination in the workplace and that her termination amounted to retaliation. After being subject to workplace discrimination, Robinson reported it to human resources. After making a report, Robinson alleges that her employer retaliated against her before terminating her.



The Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA) protects employees from discrimination on the basis of race, age, and many other classifications. The IHRA also prohibits retaliation when an employee exercises his or her IHRA rights. In addition to protections under state law, many federal laws prohibit different forms of employment discrimination. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, and other categories. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) prohibits discrimination on the basis of age. It provides specific protections for employees and job applications aged 40 and older. Both federal laws also prohibit retaliation.



According to Chicago employment discrimination lawyer Arthur R. Ehrlich, "the IHRA provides protections beyond those provided by federal law." As Ehrlich explained, "whether an employee files a state or federal discrimination claim depends on many factors, including coverage." For example, the IHRA expressly prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, while federal law may not apply. The US Supreme Court is now considering that issue. For discrimination because of race or age, an employee is eligible to file a state or federal law claim. Robinson filed a federal claim, specifically citing the ADEA.



In addition to damages and attorney's fees, Robinson wants the city to institute new policies. Specifically, she wants new policies to prohibit discrimination on the basis of race and age. Robinson also wants the city to appoint an independent monitor to implement and oversee those policies.