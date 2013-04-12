Illinois Campground Announces Two Camping Events

Morris, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2013 --Kayak Morris Campground announces two community camping events coming up in April and May. The campground is located in Morris, Illinois, and sits a one hour's drive from Chicago. Coming up first on their camping event calendar, on April 20, 2013 the campground will host a Pre-Earth Day Paddle Gourmet Potluck Beach Camp Out. Every one who comes to the camp out is asked to bring their camp cook skill for the Iron Camp Chef contest. Campers will vote on the best dish and first prize will be full day kayak rental. The movie "Goonies" will be screened via a pico projector onto a white sheet nailed between two trees, all while the campfire is crackling. Grills, water and miscellaneous camping things will be supplied. Tents are available for rent. In the morning, breakfast will be served consisting of eggs, bacon, pancakes and Starbucks coffee. The camp out will cost $10 for each adult and $4 for each child 8 to 17. Kids 7 and under camp free. On Sunday Kayak Morris will hold the 4th annual Earth Day Paddle at 11am. Those who intend to join in the Earth Day Paddle are asked to RSVP in advance.



Spaces are limited and Kayak Morris recommends purchasing tickets for the Pre Earth Day Paddle Gourmet Potluck Beach Camp out in advance through the following link: http://www.kayakmorris.com/EarthDayGroup.html



Then on Memorial Day, May 27, 2013 Kayak Morris will host another camping event, the Memorial Day Weekend Kayak n Gourmet PotLuck BBQ Beach Camp Out. The Memorial Day event will have an Iron Camp Chef competition, Goonies movies and breakfast just like the Earth Day event. The following morning there will be a guided eco tour of the area exploring birds, animals and local Illinois history.



Advance tickets are recommended for this event as well. Tickets can be purchased at: http://www.kayakmorris.com/MemorialGroupCampout.html



Kayak Morris occupies a space between the shores of three rivers: the Illinois river, Mazon river and the Illinois & Michigan canal, making it a prime Illinois destination for camping, kayaking and nature explorations. Kayak Morris provides tours that not only teach kayaking but also teach about wildlife and plant life of the past and present in Illinois and how every one can contribute to that preservation. They teach utilizing fossils, knot tying, Illinois Department of Natural Resources posters, flash cards of Illinois state symbols and experiential learning tools such as catch release fishing.



Janee Matteson of Kayak Morris describes the staff's commitment to nature and education. "We are not an outfitter of yesteryear who would run booze cruise float type trips. We are an outdoor education based outfitter that specializes in families and children. We seek to educate people about nature, history and natural resource protection."



