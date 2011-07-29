CashAdvance.com Introduces Illinois Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, California -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2011 --CashAdvance.com is pleased to announce the unveiling of its Illinois Consumer Resource section, a comprehensive and current consumer guide educating borrowers on the payday loan industry within the state of Illinois. Potential borrowers living in Illinois can discover what legislation regarding payday lending exists within the state prior to initiating their payday loan. Since state regulations change frequently and deviate between each state, consumers will always benefit from understanding the specifics of recent cash advance reform and legislative regulation pertaining to the state in which they reside. CashAdvance.com offers a concise way to answer all of the questions Illinois consumers may have regarding their payday loan, all in one easily accessible location, and all regionally relevant.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Illinois Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Illinois, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Residents who are interested in learning more about an Illinois cash advance should peruse the information offered at the Illinois Consumer Resource section. Specific Illinois regulations, including maximum loan amounts and collection fees, are disclosed. CashAdvance.com also addresses any recent reform that may have occurred within the Illinois state legislature regarding payday lending.



In addition, specific Illinois requirements that borrowers are mandated to fulfill prior to initiating a payday loan are addressed. CashAdvance.com will help consumers understand the basics of applying, how an individual’s work history can factor into their chance at approval, and whether credit checks are a necessity when applying for a cash advance in Illinois. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Illinois consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



About CashAdvance.com



CashAdvance.com has been the most established and trusted name in the cash advance industry since 1997, connecting over a million consumers with payday loans from the nation’s largest network of online lenders. CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.