CashAdvance.com Offers a New Consumer Resource Page for Illinois Consumers

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2011 --In order to better protect those Illinois consumers who are looking for cash advances, CashAdvance.com has launched a page dedicated to educating them about state-specific laws and regulations behind payday loans. Learning them will allow consumers to safeguard themselves from scammers and misleading lenders.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



With the newly launched Illinois Consumer Protection page, residents of the state will have a one-stop destination for learning all the necessary information about the payday loan process. Many consumers are unaware of the laws and regulations of their state, so CashAdvance.com has set up pages for each individual state. Consumers will be able to look up instituted agencies in Illinois that are geared towards helping to protect borrowers from fraudulent lenders. The contact info of these agencies, including emails, phone numbers and addresses, can be obtained from the resource page.



By visiting these consumer protection agencies, Illinois consumers will be able to verify whether or not a lender is licensed by the state when applying for an Illinois cash advance. Dealing with licensed Illinois cash advance company will allow consumers to safeguard themselves financially. Plenty of resources will be available for viewing on the Illinois Consumer Protection page.



Adam Hilliard, the financial news expert had this to say, "Our Illinois Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Illinois, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."