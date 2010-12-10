Cash Advances in Illinois Governed by Laws that Protect Consumers

Springfield, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2010 -- CashAdvance.com continued its State-by-State education initiative, releasing information to consumers in Illinois about the laws that govern getting a cash advance in their state.



For consumers looking to get a cash advance in Illinois, CashAdvance.com warns borrowers to approach their transaction with caution. However unlike many states that are very liberal in the way they allow payday lenders to do business, Illinois is not counted in that group. Illinois has several protective laws in place to ensure borrowers are not taken advantage of:



• Illinois allows for only $15 in interest on the first $100 borrowed, and only $10 on each $100 thereafter

• Finance charges are limited to $35 per cash advance

• Rollovers are allowed, but may not be issued if the total value of the loan will be more than 20% of consumers monthly income

• There are additional protections against lenders rolling over loans



Additional information is also available for specific laws governing cash advances in Springfield, with other metropolitan areas being added everyday.



It is important to remember when taking a cash advance or payday loan in Illinois, or any state for that matter, that the loan should be paid back upon receipt of the next paycheck to ensure payment of the least amount in fees and interest.



Cash advances should be used for short-tern financial needs only. They are not a long-term financial solution and should not be abused.



