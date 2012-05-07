Illinois Refinancing Expert Explains New Home Affordable Refinance Program

Orland Park, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2012 --Help has finally arrived for Illinois home owners whose property values have dropped over the past couple of years. In order to lower costs of mortgage installments today and get a good fixed rate plan underway for repayment, many people are turning to the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP or HARP 2.0), also known as the Making Home Affordable Program.



However, as new information appears on government sites, people are finding the documentation to be lengthy and somewhat confusing.



Kelvin B. Waits, a Orland Park, Illinois based mortgage consultant, has released a new web site at: http://illinoisharp2.com designed to remove the confusion about this latest government program.



This new HARP 2.0 resource site shares details about the basics of this mortgage lending solution and answers questions like:



* What are HARP loans all about, in a nutshell – in layman’s terms?

* What are the benefits of HARP loans?

* What kind of mortgage loans can HARP funds be used for?

* Do I qualify for the HARP program?

* What documents do I need to bring to the lender when I apply?

* And much more…



The new resource site showcases pages of information to help Illinois borrowers realize that HARP loans are an ideal way for families with homes that have dropped in value to rebuild their investment, creating equity faster under a new structure.



HARP Specialist Waits, says “readily available and with low interest rates, these HARP loans are an exciting way for people to enjoy double savings with lower monthly mortgage installment loan payments and increased equity over the long term restructuring.”



Kelvin B. Waits is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.

Call 708 364-7800 Ext.33 or visit http://illinoisharp2.com to see if you qualify for this new program.