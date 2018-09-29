New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2018 --An illuminated retractor is a single-use retractor designed to provide surgeons with the ability to manipulate soft tissue through a combination of blades when assembled onto a retractor handle. The retractor provides illumination to the surgical field independent of an external light source or fiber optic cables. The illuminated retractors are used in surgeries such as breast oncology & reconstruction, spine surgery, orthopedic surgery and thyroid oncology.



Semi-disposable and reusable surgical retractors and light sources can be costly, require maintenance, and there is an increasing chance for cross-contamination when not cleaned properly. OBP Medical reduces such cost, increase efficiency, and eliminate unnecessary risk of cross-contamination by using an entirely single-use cordless surgical retractor with integrated LED light source and smoke evacuation channel.



Get Request Sample: http://reportbazzar.com/request-sample/RBPR19122017273378



Global illuminated retractors was valued at USD 19.11 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 29.38 million by 2024, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.



The different segment of illuminated retractors market are by type, application, and region.

Market segmented on the basis of application (Breast Oncology & reconstruction, Thyroid oncology, General Surgery, Spine Surgery, orthopedic surgery and others):



Illuminated retractors application from general surgery has the highest penetration during the forecast period. These surgical illuminated retractors are basically used for surgeries that include gynecology, general surgery, colorectal surgery, plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, craniomaxillooculo-facial surgery, oral surgery, urology and ENT.



Market segmented on the basis of region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world):



The market is growing across all the regions over the world. Europe dominates the market and is estimated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.



North America is expected to grow over the forecast period at a high CAGR. North America illuminated retractors market is expected to reach 10.16 million by 2024 as traditional lighting sources are inadequate when surgeons operate through small incisions used in the anterior approach to cervical discectomy, corpectomy and fusion. Illumination technology gives appropriate visualization of the surgical target and therefore, brings best outcomes for patients.



Browse Full Report: http://reportbazzar.com/reports/RBPR19122017273378/illuminated-retractors-market-estimates-and-segment-forecast-to-2024



The major market players of the Illuminated Retractors market are:



The overall market is very niche in nature and majority of the manufacturers and suppliers are from the United States. They cater to the domestic market and expanding their product portfolio across the world.



-Invuity Inc.

-Medline Industries Inc.

-Lumitex Inc.

-Stryker Corporation

-OBP Medical



Technological advancements have supplemented the growth of the global market for illuminated retractors. Such advancements in medical devices and equipment have transformed operative procedures over the past few decades. Increasing global geriatric population is expected to fuel the market in future. Rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, coupled with increased per capita healthcare expenditure, are key factors contributing to growing number of surgical procedures, thereby driving demand for and usage of illuminated retractors.



Report Sample: http://reportbazzar.com/request-sample/RBPR19122017273378



Few Points of TOC:



1. Research Methodology & Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4. Market Categorization 1: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5. Market Categorization 2: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

List of Tables

List of Figures



Get Discount: http://reportbazzar.com/discount-form/RBPR19122017273378